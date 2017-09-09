The City if Hallandale Beach has issued a precautionary water boil notice due to low water pressure in the area.

City officials say the emergency repair of a water main break resulted in a loss of water pressure near Three Islands Boulevard and Parkview Drive.



The notice has been issued for residents living in the area of Desoto Park South.



Officials urge residents to bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, cooking, brushing teeth and washing dishes until contamination is ruled out.

Meanwhile in Davie, city officials reported that a wastewater pump lost power and stopped pumping at around 11:45 p.m. The pump station is expected to overflow between 7 and 9 a.m., impacting residences in the surrounding communities of Emerald Isles and Jasmine Lakes.

Officials warn that free standing water may be contaminated.

