Premios Tu Mundo: Top Winners 2017

The 6th edition of Telemundo’s award program “Premios Tu Mundo” (Your World Awards) brought out the best in television and Latin music for an unforgettable evening last Thursday night at the American Airlines Arena.

The program hosted by Telemundo personalities, actresss Carmen Villalobos, (Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso), television host Daniel Sarcos (Un Nuevo Dia) and actress Fernanda Castillo (El Señor de los Cielos) featured an array of categories including “The Perfect Couple”, “Best Fan Club”, and “Best Actress”.

Top winners include Best Actress Aracely Arambula and Ricky Maritin’s boy music group, CNCO who took home “Best Pop Artist” and ”Favorite Party-Starting Song” for “Hey DJ” featuring Reggaton artist Yandel and “Best Fan Club of the Year”.

Premios Tu Mundo 2017 Winners: