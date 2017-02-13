For the third straight weekend, President Donald Trump will be spending his time at the new “Winter White House” located in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach Post confirmed Monday that Air Force One is scheduled to touch down Friday at Palm Beach International Airport, according to an advisory sent out by the FAA. The advisory enacted special restrictions on the airspace surround airports in the area Friday through Monday.

Trump made the first visit to his Mar-a-Lago resort as the Commander in Chief during the first week of February, returning this past weekend again with First Lady Melania Trump – this time joined by the Prime Minister of Japan and his wife – before departing Sunday.

The news comes after a Monday meeting with Palm Beach County Airports officials, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel (D-West Palm Beach) and businesses at the smaller Lantana Airport. That airport – used primarily for private planes and smaller aricrafts – essentially has to shut down whenever Trump visits due to Secret Service safety concerns.

Officials have asked the FAA and Secret Service to allow for flights to arrive and take off from directions where they won’t interfere with Air Force One, but no changes have been made as of yet.