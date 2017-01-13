President-elect Donald Trump has yet to comment on President Obama's decision to drop the wet foot, dry foot policy for Cubans but he has spoken about it at least twice in the last year.

While it's unknown how Trump will handle the repeal of wet foot, dry foot once he takes office, last February he expressed that the policy was unfair in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times.

"I don’t think that’s fair. I mean why would that be a fair thing?” Trump told the paper. "I don’t think it would be fair. You know we have a system now for bringing people into the country, and what we should be doing is we should be bringing people who are terrific people who have terrific records of achievement, accomplishment. . . . You have people that have been in the system for years [waiting to immigrate to America], and it’s very unfair when people who just walk across the border, and you have other people that do it legally."

Trump was asked again about wet foot, dry foot in August by the Miami Herald but didn't say what he would do about the policy.

"Well, interestingly, I’m having a meeting on that in about a week with a lot of people from Cuba, originally from Cuba, and Cuban Americans,” he said. "And I’m going to be talking about that. I’m going to have a decision probably pretty quickly on that. But I want to get their feeling. I want to listen to what the people are saying. And I want to listen specifically to what Cuban people who came to this country, and who have lived in this country, Cuban Americans. I want to hear how they feel."

Trump has been critical of the recent changes in US-Cuba policy, tweeting in November that he could undo some of President Obama's changes.

"If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal," he tweeted.