President Trump to Announce Changes to Cuba Policy in Miami | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Cuba Crossroad

Reestablishing connections with the island nation and its people

President Trump to Announce Changes to Cuba Policy in Miami

    (Published 25 minutes ago)

    Cuban-Americans are eager and anxious for President Donald Trump's announcement in Miami Friday of changes to the U.S. policy toward Cuba, though it appears the changes will be more like a tweak of the Obama-era provisions.

    Hoping to bring democracy back to the communist island, former president Barack Obama in 2014 restored diplomatic ties with Cuba, reversing decades-old policy.

    Last year more than 600,000 Americans traveled to Cuba, about 74 percent more than the year before. Dozens of U.S. businesses and agricultural interests are operating in Cuba or want to, potentially worth billions of dollars a year.

    But on Friday, President Trump, citing human rights violations, will sign and executive order in Miami on the new policy. Some of the details of the changes were being reported Thursday.

    (Published Thursday, June 15, 2017)

    According to the Miami Herald, President Trump will tighten travel restrictions and ban U.S. spending with any state-run businesses tied to the military.

    Embassies will remain open and travel and money sent by Cubans will be unaffected, the Herald reported. Trump's policy will also not reinstate the "wet foot, dry foot" policy, which allowed any Cuban who made it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident.

    "No, I don't think that Trump will undo everything that Obama did, everything that Obama accomplished, let's say," said Wayne Smith, a former U.S. diplomat who was once stationed in Havana. "As I say, there may be some small steps, some small negative steps, but I think reality will win out."

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

