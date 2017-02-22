A Ferrari once owned by President Donald Trump will be auctioned in Fort Lauderdale.

The 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe is expected to bring in $250,000 to $350,000 when it goes up for sale by Auctions America on April 1.

"It’s well known that President Trump appreciates the finer things in life and this Ferrari F430 is no exception," the auction listing says. "At the time of its release, it was one of the most technologically advanced performance cars on the market."

President Trump purchased the car new and owned it for about four years, putting a little over 2,400 miles on it. The car was bought by its current owner in 2011 and has under 6,000 miles.

"To see a former or current President’s personal vehicle offered for sale is extremely rare," the auction listing notes. "It’s highly likely Donald Trump is the only United States President to ever own a Supercar."

The car has a 4.3-liter, 490-hp V-8 engine capable of reaching a top speed of 196 mph. The auction includes the car's title, which has the New York Trump Tower address and Trump's signature.