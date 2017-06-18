Preview of the Week Ahead: 6/18 - 6/24

From international diplomats to local mayors, there’s a lot happening this week. NBC 6 is getting you primed with what you need to know for the week ahead. (Published 2 hours ago)

Lawmakers Honor Veteran: On Monday, local lawmakers and veteran groups will hold a special ceremony for Good Samaritan Willie Span. In 2014, Span was hit and killed by a car, while walking to volunteer at a veterans program in Miami-Dade.

Diplomats to Meet on Monday and Tuesday: On Monday and Tuesday, we will see the start of the Organization of American States General Assembly. The meeting of diplomats from around the western hemisphere will meet in Cancun and focus on strengthening dialogue in the region, along with improving economic prosperity.

Former President of Panama Returns to U.S.: The former President of Panama will return to a U.S. Federal Court on Tuesday. Ricardo Martinelli faces extradition back to his homeland to face political espionage charges.

Confederate Street Name Protests: Protests are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the Hollywood City Commission. Protesters hope to persuade city commissioners to rename streets in Hollywood that honor confederate generals.

Children of Undocumented Immigrants to Travel to D.C.: On Wednesday, a number of South Florida children, whose parents have been deported, are going to Washington, D.C. The Nore Sandigo Foundation says the kids are hoping to impact immigration reform and seek justice for their parents.

U.S. Conference of Mayors to Take Place in Miami: On Friday, Miami Beach will play host to the 85th annual U.S. Conference of Mayors. The summit brings together mayors from more than 250 cities and towns around the country to talk policy and economic growth.

Beginning of Summer: The season officially begins at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

