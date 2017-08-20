Preview of The Week Ahead: 8/20 - 8/26

From the solar eclipse to the biggest party on television, there’s plenty happening in South Florida this week. Let’s get you primed for The Week Ahead:

Back to School on Monday: More than 600,000 students are going back to the classroom Mondya morning. That includes all public schools, most private schools and parochial schools in Broward and Miami-Dade. NBC 6 will have special coverage on Back to School beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Solar Eclipse: Don’t forget to look up on Monday – safely, of course. South Florida will see 80 percent coverage of Monday’s solar eclipse. If you did score a pair of Eclipse glasses, make sure they are approved prior to looking directly at the sun.

President Trump to Speak in Phoenix: On Tuesday, President Trump is scheduled to be in Phoenix, AZ for a campaign-style rally. The Mayor of Phoenix has asked Trump to delay his visit amidst the controversy of his recent statements.

Broward County to Hold Opioid Forum: Broward County officials will host an opioid epidemic town hall meeting on Thursday. The meeting will bring together government leaders, healthcare professionals, substance abuse specialists, law enforcement officials and educators, as well as other interested parties, for an open discussion on the ongoing epidemic.

25th Anniversary of Hurricane Andrew: Thursday marks a poignant anniversary for South Florida. It will be 25 years to the day since Hurricane Andrew slammed South Florida. NBC 6 will have special programming Thursday evening with the experts who covered one of the most devastating storms in U.S. history.

Premios tu Mundo: Premios to Mundo will be live Thursday night on our sister station, Telemundo 51. The award show celebrates the best of Latin culture, music and TV at the American Airlines Arena. NBC 6 in the Mix host Roxanne Vargas will be on the red carpet talking all things wardrobe, gossip and big wins.

