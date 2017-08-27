Preview of The Week Ahead: 8/27 - 9/2

From bug spraying to road construction, there’s plenty happening in South Florida over the next few days. Let’s get you ready for The Week Ahead:

Naled in South Florida: On Monday afternoon, a high-level meeting will be held over the use of naled in Miami-Dade County. The meeting was ordered by a county judge, and will look into the use of the mosquito killing chemicals in the future.

One-Year Anniversary of Jada Page’s Death: Monday marks the one year anniversary of the murder of 8-year-old Jada Page. Jada’s family, members of law enforcement and residents of the community will hold a special ceremony Monday afternoon to renew their plea to bring her killer to justice.

Pre-Trial Hearing in Foreign Exchange Student Case: On Tuesday, Marta San Jose will appear before a Miami-Dade judge for a pre-trial hearing. Prosecutors say San Jose, and her now dead husband, engaged in sexual acts with minors, who were also foreign exchange students visiting South Florida.

President Trump Goes to Texas: On Tuesday, President Trump will head to Texas to inspect the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. The President held off on visiting the storm-ravaged state in an effort to keep resources, like police and rescue units, where they’ll do the most good.

City of Hollywood to Hold Final Vote on Confederate Street Names: On Wednesday, the City of Hollywood will take on the hot button topic of confederate street names. The city commission will have its final vote on renaming those streets that afternoon. Several protests and counter protests have been planned for outside the chamber’s halls.

Toll Construction on Card Sound Road: If you’re planning on heading to The Keys next weekend, you may notice something missing while on Card Sound Road: the tolls. Construction is set to start Friday afternoon on a toll plaza and is expected to last about six months, during which time it will be free to drive. But, expect lane closures every now and then, as crews work on the plaza.

