Preview of the Week Ahead: 6/5 - 6/11

Court Appearance for Man Who Allegedly Threw Woman into Pool: The young man seen throwing a woman into the pool at a North Lauderdale pool party will be in court tomorrow. The 16-year-old has been on home detention for several weeks.

Trial Begins for BSO Deputy Killed: Opening statements will begin on Tuesday in the trial against Andre Delancy, Bernard Forbes and Eloyn Ingraham. The three men are charged in the 2006 murder of BSO Deputy Brian Tephford.

Jury Selection Begins in Sex Mutilation Trial: Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in the trail against Fidel Lopez. Police in Broward say the man disemboweled his girlfriend Maria Nemeth because she called out the name of her ex-husband during sex. Prosecutors in the case are seeking the death penalty.

Special Session in Tallahassee: Florida lawmakers are headed back to Tallahassee on Thursday for a special session. Legislators are expected to vote on increasing K-12 education funding, a new job growth grand and tourism funding.

Comey Hearing: James Comey, the now former director of the FBI, will testify in an open session to congress on Thursday. Comey was fired by President Trump several weeks ago and will make his first public comments since then to the senate’s intelligence committee.

Cocaine Cowboy in Court: Former Cocaine Cowboy Gustavo Falcon will be arraigned on Friday morning, after asking for more time to get his legal team together. Prosecutors allege Flacon brought millions of dollars worth of cocaine into the country through South Florida during the “Miami Vice” era.

