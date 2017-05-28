Preview of the Week Ahead: 5/29 - 6/3

From the World of Dance to the world of hurricane season, there’s plenty happening in South Florida. Here’s a preview of “The Week Ahead”: (Published 11 minutes ago)

Memorial Day Ceremonies: Communities around South Florida will commemorate Memorial Day tomorrow. Ceremonies will be held all over South Florida to remember the brave American service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

South Florida Dancers on “World of Dance”: On Tuesday, break out those dancing shoes! Some South Florida locals will be on NBC’s “World of Dance,” hosted by Jennifer Lopez. Three very talented dancers will compete for the title on NBC 6 at 10 p.m.

New Documentary on Elian Gonzalez: The Tower Theater in Downtown Miami will host a special presentation of “Elian” on Wednesday. “Elian” is a documentary about Elian Gonzalez’s arrival and removal from the United States.

Hurricane Season Begins: Thursday will be June 1st – that means it’s the official start of the 2017 hurricane season. Experts have raised the warning flags early, citing a strong El Niño current, meaning it will be a strong and powerful season.

New Red Light Cameras in Pembroke Pines: The City of Pembroke Pines plans to reinstitute their red light camera program at six intersections starting this Thursday. However, there will be a 30-day grace period for any tickets you may receive.

New Unemployment Report: This Friday, we will see an updated unemployment rate. The Department of Labor puts out the report monthly. The new report comes on the heels of the White House pushing for new tax reforms and a budget negotiations with congress.

