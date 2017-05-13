Pride Celebrations Underway in Havana

Cuba held a Pride Parade in Havana Saturday afternoon. It was all in an effort to reduce homophobia and transphobia on the island. (Published Saturday, May 13, 2017)

The International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia was celebrated in Cuba on Saturday. The special day was celebrated with the traditional conga and a parade in Havana as a confirmation of the islands recognition on the Cuban LGBTQ community’s rights.

This year, the Cuban Campaign Against Homophobia, which is the tenth annual celebration, focused on the prevention of bullying or homophobic harassment in schools. Mariela Castro, who is the daughter to Cuban President Raul Castro and is the Director of the National Sex Education Center, says this type of violence in Cuba is scarce.

Parade goers came from all over the world, including the United States, to support the Cuban LGBTQ community, which has similar problems to those around the world, like same sex marriage.