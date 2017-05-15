Program Offers Students Free Tutoring to Help With SAT

NBC 6's Julia Bagg shows us the new program that is designed to help students increase their score on the important test.

New Online Program Offered to Help With SAT

Even with the end of another school year just days away, millions of students are already benefiting from a program to help them prepare for those all-important SAT’s.

Video lessons on math, science and such are being offered, free of charge, by the online non-profit Khan Academy.

Already familiar to millions of students and parents because of the lessons viewed online since launching in 2006, the program has permanently teamed up with the College Board to now offer SAT coaching.

“A 50,100 or 200 point change is a life changer for a lot of student,” said Sal Kahn, the founder of the academy.

Khan says the free SAT practice lessons have proven very effective and are geared more toward high school juniors and seniors - but there's even help for sophomores and freshmen with their PSAT’s.

"The Khan Academy software will use that PSAT as a diagnostic in math, reading and writing and immediately know what a student’s weak points are,” Khan said.

For more information, click on this link.