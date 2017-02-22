A house bill in Florida may change the way animal abuse offenders are dealt with - forcing convicted animal abusers in the sunshine state to register with the state.

HB 871 would require the department of law enforcement to post a photo on its website and specify the offense. Those on the registry would also unable to own a pet.

Last September, Hillsborough County passed their own county wide registry.

"If you're going to be charged with a felony you don't need to own a pet,” said Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore, who has proposed a similar law in her county.

Those convicted would be on the site for two years or more depending on if they are repeat offenders.

Whitmore is keeping her fingers crossed that the bill gets the green light.

"I’m a nurse and statistically people who abuse animals, you're totally going to abuse an adult or child,” she said. "The state of Florida is very compassionate to their animals"