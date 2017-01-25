Two men arrested in the death of a former Army Ranger on Christmas Night at a South Florida casino are free Wednesday after prosecutors dropped all charges.

Kenin Bailey and Mikey Lenard claimed self-defense in the shooting death of Fernando Duarte outside the Miccosukee Resort and Casino in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to the Miami Herald, charges were dropped after witnesses and surveillance video showed the two men were defending themselves.

The video reportedly showed Duarte cutting the men off in the parking lot and charging at them while appearing to reach for something. Bailey and Lenard said they thought he had a weapon at the time.

The three men had gotten into a confrontation inside the casino at a poker table when Duarte was kicked out. Initially, tribal police – which have jurisdiction over the area and have battled with officials before when it comes to cases on their land – said the two other men were the aggressors.

Both Bailey and Lenard, who works as security officers, turned themselves into a security guard and the casino and claimed self-defense.

The case was the first homicide arrest for the Miccosukee Police Department.