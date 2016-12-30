NBC 6's Marissa Bagg details the charges against a South Florida woman accused of running a prostitution ring in a beauty salon. (Published 32 minutes ago)

A woman appeared in bond court Friday after she was arrested for running a prostitution ring. She was released from jail after posting $89,000 bond.

Miami-Dade Police say what looked like a typical beauty supply store was anything but. Detectives say an allege prostitution operation was being carried out inside for two and a half years. The woman in charge, identified as 48-year-old Margarita Chiriboga.

People who work at the busy shopping center off Southwest 8th Street and 122nd Avenue knew something questionable was going on at Suite 116.

Police were led to the beauty supply store after someone called in an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Pages of court documents claim Chiriboga solicited employees and customers online. She allegedly hired women through "El Clarin" which is an online Spanish magazine.

Detectives say men would come in for a $120 massage and then negotiate sexual services for a tip. The police report says at least three detectives went undercover in January and June to catch Chiriboga and other women in the act.

It all adds up to eight charges for Chiriboga and an $89,000 bond.

She posted bail and was out of jail Friday. The court says she posted her 89-thousand dollars bond without using illegal money.

Police argue she made more than $300,000 through prostitution over the course of two and a half years. At least two other women who allegedly worked here were also arrested.

Detectives did recover receipts from paying clients that included their contact information. It's unclear whether police will pursue those leads.