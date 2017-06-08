More Publix locations in Florida will provide customers with a same-day grocery delivery option - another step toward the company’s goal to offer the service at every store by 2020.

The delivery option, a partnership with Instacart to create a “technology-driven, on-demand grocery delivery service,” currently is available at stores in most of the larger cities in Florida - including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach - as well as several locations throughout the Southeast.



In a statement released Wednesday, the supermarket giant said it would expand to five more markets in Florida over the upcoming months as well as markets in six other states - with the ultimate goal of having all stores using the service within three years.

"The overwhelming response of our customers has proven that Instacart and Publix are a strong and dynamic team,” Laurie Douglas, Publix Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, said. “We are excited to take the next steps in building our unique relationship to dramatically grow the service in our markets."

Instacart said that almost 2,800 jobs have been created as a result of the partnership.