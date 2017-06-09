Publix was ranked No. 85 on this year’s Fortune 500 list after earning more than $34 million in revenue in 2016.
Fortune creates the list using each company’s annual revenue. Walmart, which recorded more than $485 million last year, was the top company on the list.
World Fuel Services was the second-most profitable Florida company and was ranked 103rd.
Lennar, Raymond James Financial, Office Depot, WellCare Health Plans, CSX, Jabil, Tech Data, Autonation and NextEra Energy are among the other Florida companies on the list.
