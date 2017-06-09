Publix was ranked No. 85 on this year’s Fortune 500 list after earning more than $34 million in revenue in 2016.

Fortune creates the list using each company’s annual revenue. Walmart, which recorded more than $485 million last year, was the top company on the list.

World Fuel Services was the second-most profitable Florida company and was ranked 103rd.

Lennar, Raymond James Financial, Office Depot, WellCare Health Plans, CSX, Jabil, Tech Data, Autonation and NextEra Energy are among the other Florida companies on the list.

Man Dumped Bed Bugs In City Hall

City Center in Augusta, Maine reopened Monday after a man dumped a cup full of bed bugs in the General Assistance office last week. The Director of Development Services, Matt Nazar, says a man came into the office Friday morning asking for help with a bed bug problem. When staff said he didn't qualify for assistance, the man left, then returned to office later that afternoon with a cup containing more than 100 bed bugs. They say he dumped the bugs out on the counter, scattering them everywhere. Staff members tried their best to contain the bugs, but decided to close the entire building in case they spread to other offices. (Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017)



