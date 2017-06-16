Publix issued a voluntary recall for its tropical fruit medley mix because it might contain listeria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Publix learned of the possible contamination from its dried apricot supplier, the company announced in a release. The containers of the mix were sold at Publix produce departments in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia and had a UPC that reads 41415088586.

There have not been any reported cases of illness to date, Maria Brous, a Publix spokeswoman, said in a statement.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” Brous said in the release. “Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund.”

Healthy individuals with listeria infection might have high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Publix said in the release. The infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact the Publix consumer relations department at 1-800-242-1227.



