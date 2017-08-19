Tonia Sewell and her boyfriend thought they were only going foster a pointer-mix puppy for a few days - that was until Saturday's Clear the Shelters event at the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

"It was the dream puppy, it was just meant to be," Sewell said Saturday morning. "The biggest successful foster fail."

When the Miami Beach couple had finished fostering kittens they had rescued, they thought they needed a break, but told the Humane Society of Greater Miami that they would be happy to foster dogs in the future.

Sewell and her boyfriend, Michael Yimer, were asked if they would take in a puppy leading up to the Clear the Shelters event

"We fostered him for a week. He got along with our cats and that was it," Sewell said.

Sewell said they brought the puppy back for the event but decided to keep him. And the pup will have a few siblings waiting for him at home: Sewell and her boyfriend already have three cats.

"We brought him back for the event, which we think is a wonderful, wonderful program," she said. "He’s going to have a happy home. He’s going to have cat siblings."

Sewell said it was her boyfriend's dream since he was a little boy to have a dog and name him after a character from one of his favorite movies, "Top Gun." The dog will be named Viper.

"Thank you again to NBC and Telemundo for sponsoring such an important and necessary event," Sewell said.

