A rabies alert is in effect for parts of Kendall after a veterinarian and his beloved cat were viciously attacked by a raccoon. Now the veterinarian is concerned about pets, small children and others who frequent the area— especially students at Miami Dade College.

NBC 6 spoke to the veterinarian who came face to face with that rabid raccoon. He says he was forced to to go to the hospital to get a series of rabies shots but now he's concerned that more rabid raccoons could be out there.

"I walked out of the door and right over there the raccoon was trying to kill my cat," the victim said. "Saliva started, he spit out a plant and attacked me."

Dr. Les Gerson who is a veterinarian woke up to violent hissing last Thursday night.

"4:30 at night I hear a blood curdling scream. I have a 28-year-old cat," said Gerson.

The vet says the raccoon was biting his cat but then the maniacal raccoon went straight towards him.

"He got out of the pool saliva going everywhere broken teeth, snarling and came to attack me," Gerson said.

The cat is recovering and had a rabies vaccine but the frightening tale triggered a rabies alert in Kendall after the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

"He got up and attacked me three times," said Gerson. "Finally he was weak from rabies and he laid there an expired, died."

The Department of Health issued the alert which is the first in Miami-Dade County in more than a decade, and they placed a boundary from 88th Street to 95th Street between 107th and 117th Avenue. But the veterinarian says that's not enough.

"Thousands of students at Miami Dade and the boundary does not go south of here," the doctor said. "Something has to be done why does the boundary stop here I've seen animals crossing Kendall Drive. I've seen raccoons in Town and Country."

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County says they refer to their local and state epidemiologists to make these boundary determinations. They also advised Miami Dade College and the school is aware of the situation.

Animal control has also been on the lookout for any dead animals or strange behavior. The rabies alert will last for 60 days.

Rabies is a serious disease affects the nervous system of warm blooded animals and humans. If you do get bit by an animal that you suspect has rabies, call 911 immediately. Make sure your animal has their proper vaccinations before it's too late.