An overturned tractor trailer as one major South Florida roadway dealing with closures and delays expected to stretch into rush hour Wednesday morning.
NBC 6 was first on the scene as emergency crews responded at the ramp from SR-826 eastbound to I-95 southbound shortly before 4:30 a.m. The driver walked away from the rollover wreck uninjured but didn’t elaborate on what caused the accident.
Officials begun the process of removing the tractor trailer around 5:30 a.m., saying it would continue for several hours before they could continue cleanup and eventually re-open the ramp.
