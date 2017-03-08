Ramp From Palmetto Expressway Closed After Tractor Trailer Rolls Over | NBC 6 South Florida
Ramp From Palmetto Expressway Closed After Tractor Trailer Rolls Over

    NBC 6's Julia Bagg is at the scene, which is causing major delays at the point where two major roadways meet.

    (Published 43 minutes ago)

    An overturned tractor trailer as one major South Florida roadway dealing with closures and delays expected to stretch into rush hour Wednesday morning.

    NBC 6 was first on the scene as emergency crews responded at the ramp from SR-826 eastbound to I-95 southbound shortly before 4:30 a.m. The driver walked away from the rollover wreck uninjured but didn’t elaborate on what caused the accident.

    Officials begun the process of removing the tractor trailer around 5:30 a.m., saying it would continue for several hours before they could continue cleanup and eventually re-open the ramp.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

