Recent Crime Wave in Plantation Spreads to Aventura | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

    NBC 6

    A recent crime wave that had Broward cities on alert may have spread to Aventura.

    The city's police department is investigating a string of robberies that detectives believe may be connected to similar incidents across South Florida.

    Aventura detectives say victims are being targeted in the parking lots of shopping centers.

    Police say the attacks play out similar to the incidents that unfolded in Plantation where shoppers were followed and mugged.

    Aventura Police say the suspects intentional cause minor crashes to get victims out of their vehicles before robbing them.

    Authorities have not tied the suspects charged in the Plantation robberies to the attacks in Aventura.

    Published 50 minutes ago

