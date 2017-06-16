A new study shows that over 90 percent of graduates from the 2015 class have found some form of employment.

For those parents worrying that their recent grads might be moving back home unable to find a job, rest easy - a new report shows more university graduates are finding employment.

The study followed the outcomes of Florida university students who earned bachelor's degrees in 2015.

It shows that over 90 percent of students were working within one year of graduation. 71 percent of those were full-time employees earning a median salary of just about $39,000.

23 percent of the graduates were working while also attending classes for a postgraduate degree, while the remainder were solely in graduate school.