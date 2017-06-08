NBC 6's Eric Harryman shows us why you should avoid any standing water as a result of the recent storms

The last three days have brought torrential downpours across South Florida, as some areas continue dealing with flooding that has plagued the area. With more rain in the forecast for the rest of the week as the summer rainy season is underway, several additional risks remain that all living in Miami-Dade and Broward should be aware of.

Don’t Play in Standing Water

While it may be tempting for some, especially children, to go splashing around in the flood waters, it’s not a good idea.

The rain and flooding washes up grease and oil from the road ways and mixes in the water, in addition to debris that gets carried away and can cut you in the dirty water – increasing the risk of infection.

Some power lines that have been knocked down during storms can also be hidden in the water, so your safest bet is to avoid standing water as much as you can.

Mosquito Threat

With the flooding and standing water comes the increased risk of mosquitoes breeding in that water – something we’re on guard about in South Florida as we are well in the time of year when the annoying pest takes over the area.

You can help reduce the risk by outing larvae killer in the pockets of standing water around your home. Make sure you clear as much water as possible from places like around toys, gardens and others areas.

If you’re going to be outside, use a mosquito repellant that contains Deet to help avoid getting bit. You can also use natural predators like dragonflies or even putting basil in your garden – one of the plants that the mosquito hates.

The threat is amplified due to the increased fears of Zika following last year’s confirmation of people infected with the disease carried by mosquitoes across South Florida. So far in 2017, no positive tests have come back for the virus according to state officials.

Flooding in Your Home

For some of you, the flooding left behind damage inside the home. With the summer rainy season here, we’ve got some good information to keep in mind for the future.

First off, make sure it’s safe to work in your home, especially when it comes to electricity. While certain types of water damage is easy to spot, others are not as visible unless you know what to look for.

Rip up wet carpet, dry out the underfloor and get fresh air moving through the house while using fans and dehumidifiers.

Sometimes, water can seep in through the roof if it’s not properly sealed. Check around those areas to make sure everything’s tightly sealed. If not, water could drip down behind walls and cause a real mess with mold.

Remember most homeowners’ insurance policies don’t cover damage from floods – you can buy flood insurance under the National Flood Insurance Program.