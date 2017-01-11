If you spent $100 in the last year in tolls on one of the five roadways run by the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, or MDX, you are eligible to get money back.

The Cash Back Toll Dividend Program allows for motorists to get a refund from the agency after they fulfill their annual financial obligations. MDX, which does not receive any federal, state or local tax money, says they want to lower the financial burden on those who use the expressways most often.

The five roads covered are: SR-112/Airport Expressway, SR-836/Dolphin Expressway, SR- 874/Don Shula Expressway, SR-878/Snapper Creek Expressway, and SR-924/Gratigny Parkway. Tolls paid on the Turnpike and the express lanes for both I-95 and the ones being constructed on the Palmetto Expressway are not eligible for a refund.

To be eligible, you need to have a SunPass account in good standing and have reached the $100 minimum amount spent. If you meet those criteria, register for your refund by clicking this link. Motorists have until March 31st to register.