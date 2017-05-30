Rescue crews leaped into action to save the life of an injured kitten stuck in a storm drain.

Broward County rescue crews leaped into action Tuesday all in an effort to rescue an injured kitten stuck inside a storm drain near Interstate 95.

Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue are working alongside to save a kitten stuck inside a storm drain located on westbound State Road 84 off of I-95 in Dania Beach.

"[This] was plan c for us," said Broward Fire Rescue spokesperson Mike Jachles. "We certainly weren't going to let this little critter outsmart our firefighters.

A call was made to Florida Highway Patrol around 3 p.m., alerting them of a kitten stuck in a storm drain.



Jachles says the original plan was to float the kitten out the storm drain with water. When that didn't work, a rescue team technician was sent down the storm drain, but the kitten bolted out of their reach when the technician made it down.



"It's a living thing. You'll be hard pressed to find a firefighter or police officer who isn't an animal lover at heart," he said. "Whether it's a person or an animal, we're all about saving lives."