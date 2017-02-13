Participants from across Miami-Dade County are fasting throughout the week heading into Friday’s County Commission Meeting – in protest of Mayor Carlos Gimenez agreeing to cooperate with the immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

Called the “Fast for Social Justice", faith leaders from St. Stephens Episcopal Church and community members say they will take part in this fast to send a message to Gimenez.

Trump says he will deny federal grants to what have been called sanctuary cities and counties that don't fully cooperate with immigration authorities. Gimenez directed the Miami Dade Department of Corrections to comply with detainer requests.

Those request mean if an undocumented immigrant in jail is flagged by immigration officials, the jail will hold them up to two days while Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents then determine whether or not to pick that person up of let them free.

Protests have taken place at County Commission meetings in the past few weeks after Gimenez’s decision, while the Miami Beach City Commission addressed the issue last week at their meeting, saying they would ask the mayor to reverse his position.