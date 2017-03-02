In a move that is expected to save the company millions, retail giant Hhgregg is closing 40 percent of their stores – including over a dozen in Florida.

The Indiana based company says they will close 88 of their 220 stores in what is being called a turnaround effort. The move will eliminate close to 1,500 jobs.

“This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities,” said President and CEO Robert Riesbeck in a statement.

Of the stores closing 15 are in Florida with eight of those being in either Miami-Dade or Broward: Pembroke Pines, Hialeah, Plantation, Ft. Lauderdale, Kendall, Homestead, Aventura and Pinecrest.

Three distribution and delivery centers, including one located in Miami, will also be shut down as a result of recent moves.