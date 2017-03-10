This weekend, thousands will be taking part in festivities across South Florida – from the annual Fort Lauderdale St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival on Saturday to the famous Calle Ocho festival in Miami on Sunday.

Both events will mean a variety of road closures across the area for people to be aware of:

Fort Lauderdale St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival

Starting Friday, East Las Olas Blvd. will be closed from Andrews Ave. to SE 1st Avenue from 8:30 a.m. until Saturday at midnight. SE 1st Avenue to the south side of the FAU/Broward College tower parking lot will be closed from 9 a.m. until midnight Saturday.

Saturday, more closures will take place starting at 7 a.m. for the annual Shamrock run. Those closures included East Las Olas Blvd. being completely closed from Andrews Ave. to SE 16th Avenue until 9 a.m. for the race and partially closed from SE 16th Avenue to the bridge.

Residents who live in areas with closed roads will still be able to travel to and from their homes, but may need to use detoured routes. For a complete list of closures, click on this link.

Calle Ocho Festival

While the traditional party in Little Havana doesn’t start until 12 p.m. on Sunday, road closures will being starting Saturday.

Eastbound traffic on SW 8th Street from 27th Avenue to 12th Avenue will be closed starting at 11:30 p.m. Buses and other transit on the road will be detoured as well starting at 27th Avenue.

SW 7th Street will also close at 12th Avenue at the same time. Local residents will be able to use SW 7th and 9th Avenues on a limited basis.

Calle Ocho will run from noon until 7 p.m. Sunday, but SW 8th Street will not reopen to traffic until 5 a.m. on Monday.