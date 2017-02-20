Officers in Pembroke Pines are looking for two men they say robbed a couple inside their home late Sunday night.

Police say that just before 11 p.m., the two men entered the open garage of the home off NW 7th Street and 159th Avenue where they demanded valuables from a female victim standing inside. The men then took her at gunpoint inside the home.

Once inside, they forced both the woman and another male victim to the ground while they stole items – including cash, wedding rings, cell phones and more – before walking out of the home.

Three children were also in the home during the incident, but no one was hurt. Police describe both suspects as black males in their early 20’s wearing all black clothing including hooded sweatshirts. One man had a bandana covering his face while holding the gun used.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward CrimeStoppers.