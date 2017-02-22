Two armed people dressed in hazmat suits stormed into a bank in Sunrise Wednesday with money on the mind.

The robbery happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the First Bank located on West Oakland Park Boulevard near Hiatus Road.

A duo wearing white hooded coveralls walked into the bank, threatened an employee with a gun and demanded cash.

A third robber donning a Broward Sheriff's Office jacket, a mask and wig trailed behind the Hazmat-suit wearing duo.

FBI agents said the robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. They were seen driving away in a black sedan.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the hold-up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.