Armed Robbers in Hazmat Suits & BSO Jacket Hold Up Sunrise Bank
Armed Robbers in Hazmat Suits & BSO Jacket Hold Up Sunrise Bank

    Two armed people dressed in hazmat suits stormed into a bank in Sunrise Wednesday with money on the mind.

    The robbery happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the First Bank located on West Oakland Park Boulevard near Hiatus Road.

    A duo wearing white hooded coveralls walked into the bank, threatened an employee with a gun and demanded cash.

    A third robber donning a Broward Sheriff's Office jacket, a mask and wig trailed behind the Hazmat-suit wearing duo.

    FBI agents said the robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. They were seen driving away in a black sedan.

    Fortunately, no one was injured during the hold-up.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

