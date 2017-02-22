One Florida college is making headlines after suspending all fraternities on campus due to what is being called “high risk behavior.”

Rollins Collins, located just outside Orlando in the city of Winter Park, sent an email to students overnight notifying them that all six fraternities must stop all meetings and activities, according to NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

While the email did not say what the exact behaviors were that caused the suspension, it did say that officials were working with each fraternity on how to fix the issues.

Students will attend a series of summits in late March on values and behavior instead of their normal Greek Week activities.