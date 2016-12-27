Russell Athletic Bowl Preview: Hurricanes vs. Mountaineers

The Miami Hurricanes and West Virginia Mountaineers will meet in the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday.

Miami has not won a bowl game since December 31, 2006 and can end Mark Richt's first season on a high note with a win. Richt took over a program that finished with eight wins last year, but fell in a bowl game. With a victory over WVU, the Hurricanes can finish with nine wins and also potentially end up as a ranked team. The Mountaineers enter play ranked 16th in the country, while Miami is currently unranked.

This is an intriguing match-up on many fronts, and a game that figures to be competitive throughout. The Hurricanes rebounded from a tough 2015 season, with a strong 2016 campaign. Miami book-ended a four-game skid with four-game winning streaks this year. While UM may have higher aspirations, this season was a step in the right direction.

One of the subplots of this game involves Brad Kaaya, in what could be the quarterback's final game at the collegiate level. Kaaya has been quiet on his plans for leaving school a year early, but a decision could come fast following this bowl game. If Kaaya returns for a senior season, UM could build on the progress made in 2016. Without Kaaya, the program would have a number of question marks.

Miami knows it will at least have Kaaya under center for this game, and he brings with him a season that consisted of 3,250 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Hurricanes averaged nearly 35 points per game and Kaaya is a big reason for that. The Mountaineers meanwhile were one of the strongest teams in terms of pass defense this season. WVU is well aware of Kaaya's success, and will likely try to force Miami into more of a ground attack.

One player for the Hurricanes to watch out for is Rasul Douglas. The senior had eight interceptions this season for West Virginia. Douglas has proven that he has the ability to disrupt an offense and WVU has talent around him as well. If Kaaya finds openings on Wednesday, he and his receivers will need to work for them.

The Hurricanes can feel confident in a run-style game as well if that's the way the game goes. Mark Walton rushed for 1,065 yards this season and had 14 touchdowns himself. The sophomore led Miami's offense on some days and had some highlight-worthy moments himself. Walton allows Kaaya and the UM coaching staff to open up the playbook to keep opposing defenses on their heels.

Wednesday's Russell Athletic Bowl will begin at 5:30 p.m. from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.