SUV Plows into Sunrise Home, Creates Gaping Hole | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

SUV Plows into Sunrise Home, Creates Gaping Hole

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Emergency crews towed away an SUV that slammed into a house in Sunrise Friday afternoon.

    The crash happened at Northwest 19th Street and 62nd Avenue.

    Aerial footage of the scene shows a home with a crumbling wall and a mangled SUV a few feet away. The impact left a hope in the house.

    The male driver suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital. 

    There were people inside the home at the time of the collision. Fortunately, they were not hurt.

    The crash is under investigation.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices