SUV Plows into Sunrise Home, Creates Gaping Hole

Emergency crews towed away an SUV that slammed into a house in Sunrise Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Northwest 19th Street and 62nd Avenue.

Aerial footage of the scene shows a home with a crumbling wall and a mangled SUV a few feet away. The impact left a hope in the house.

The male driver suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

There were people inside the home at the time of the collision. Fortunately, they were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.