A Southwest Florida man is behind bars after police say he tried to rape a woman after she caled cops about the repitle.

Call of Snake in Bathroom May Have Saved Woman From Being Raped: Cops

Law enforcement in one Southwest Florida city are saying that a call regarding a snake inside a bathroom actually saved a woman who was close to being raped.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, the Lehigh Acres woman called deputies in Lee County after finding the reptile. While she waited for officers to arrive, 28-year-old Malcolm Porter came up behind the victim – grabbing her by the neck and choking her while demanding sex.

After taking off the victim’s underwear, Porter allegedly told her to get condoms from another room – at which point, she ran outside to deputies responding to the snake call.

Porter – who deputies say the victim knew – was arrested and charged with battery by strangulation. The victim told officers she thinks he may have been high on the drug Molly. Porter has a lengthy criminal record and is being held on no bond.