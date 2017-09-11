SW Miami-Dade House Engulfed in Flames During Hurricane - NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE
20170910_Irma_2pm_Loop
Special Coverage - Irma's...
South Florida Cleans Up After Irma
OLY-MIAMI
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma

Complete coverage of Hurricane Irma, a monster storm that struck Florida

SW Miami-Dade House Engulfed in Flames During Hurricane

A southwest Miami-Dade home was engulfed in flames as Hurricane Irma swept through the area.

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices