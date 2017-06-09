Sawgrass Mills Mall Remains Closed Friday Due to Flooding | NBC 6 South Florida
Sawgrass Mills Mall Remains Closed Friday Due to Flooding

    NBC 6's Melissa Adan has more as Sawgrass Mills is still determining whether they can reopen following serious flooding that caused the mall to close on Wednesday.

    (Published Thursday, June 8, 2017)

    For the third straight day, shoppers will not have a chance to buy items at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

    The Sunrise mega mall’s shopping hotline confirmed that it will remain closed Friday due to flooding from the massive rainfall this week. The mall plans to open Saturday at 10 a.m. if conditions allow for it.

    Sawgrass Mills has been closed since Wednesday, when overnight rain caused flooding of the parking lot and surrounding areas – leaving cars and passengers stranded. The area has received close to a foot of rain since Monday.

