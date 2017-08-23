A school employee was rushed to the hospital after being pinned under a vehicle in Coral Springs on Wednesday.

Crews responded to the scene on Riverside Drive around 8 a.m. after reports of a person needing to be rescued from the crash after a car turning onto Riverside Drive hit the woman.

The victim was later identified as an employee who was helping students cross the street to J.P. Taravella High School.

She was airlifted to North Broward Hospital with officials saying her injuries appear to not be life-threatening.