School Employee Hospitalized After Coral Springs Rollover Crash - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

School Employee Hospitalized After Coral Springs Rollover Crash

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 8 minutes ago)

    A school employee was rushed to the hospital after being pinned under a vehicle in Coral Springs on Wednesday.

    Crews responded to the scene on Riverside Drive around 8 a.m. after reports of a person needing to be rescued from the crash after a car turning onto Riverside Drive hit the woman.

    The victim was later identified as an employee who was helping students cross the street to J.P. Taravella High School.

    She was airlifted to North Broward Hospital with officials saying her injuries appear to not be life-threatening.

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices