Children Unharmed After School Van Shot at in Northwest Miami-Dade | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Children Unharmed After School Van Shot at in Northwest Miami-Dade

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An NBC 6 photo journalist shot video Friday morning of the scene in Brownsville.

    (Published 49 minutes ago)

    Miami Police are investigating a morning shooting in which two vans were struck – one carrying school children.

    Officials haven’t released much information as the investigation continues, but both vehicles were transported to Brownsville Middle School in Northwest Miami-Dade. A group of elementary school students were taken off one van, while a second carrying patients from Miami Jewish Health System was also evacuated.

    No one was injured and police are determining whether the vehicles were hit by bullets or pellets.

    Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvakho tweeted his reaction from the scene to yet another shooting involving students:

    Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for more developments.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices