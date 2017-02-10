An NBC 6 photo journalist shot video Friday morning of the scene in Brownsville.

Miami Police are investigating a morning shooting in which two vans were struck – one carrying school children.

Officials haven’t released much information as the investigation continues, but both vehicles were transported to Brownsville Middle School in Northwest Miami-Dade. A group of elementary school students were taken off one van, while a second carrying patients from Miami Jewish Health System was also evacuated.

No one was injured and police are determining whether the vehicles were hit by bullets or pellets.

Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvakho tweeted his reaction from the scene to yet another shooting involving students:

Unacceptable tragedy averted. School bus hit by gunfire in Brownsville area. All students safe. The sanctity of children is violated again. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 10, 2017

