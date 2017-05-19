Sea World Orlando to Add 'Sesame Street' Themed Attraction

The theme park will add a new area dedicated to the popular children's show, opening within the next few years.

Sea World Orlando is welcoming some new friends to their NEIGHBORHOOD – and they are some familiar faces to anyone that has grown up in the last 40 years.

The theme park announced that a Sesame Street land will be added to expand the area and replace Shamu's Happy Hour play area.

The company says the two brands share the same goal of educating and entertaining generations of children - and this addition will provide guests with experiences that matter.

The expansion is expected to be completed by fall 2022.