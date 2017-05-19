Sea World Orlando to Add 'Sesame Street' Themed Attraction | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Sea World Orlando to Add 'Sesame Street' Themed Attraction

processing...

NEWSLETTERS

Privacy policy | More Newsletters

The theme park will add a new area dedicated to the popular children's show, opening within the next few years.

(Published 2 hours ago)

Sea World Orlando is welcoming some new friends to their NEIGHBORHOOD – and they are some familiar faces to anyone that has grown up in the last 40 years.

The theme park announced that a Sesame Street land will be added to expand the area and replace Shamu's Happy Hour play area.

The company says the two brands share the same goal of educating and entertaining generations of children - and this addition will provide guests with experiences that matter.

The expansion is expected to be completed by fall 2022.

Published 48 minutes ago

Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android
Connect With Us
AdChoices