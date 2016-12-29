Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Palm Beach

Deputies in Palm Beach County are searching for a 16-year-old boy disappeared Thursday in Greenacres.
Armando Zuniga was last seen at 1 p.m., leaving his home located on Treasure Lane. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office considers Zuniga a possibly endangered child due to his age and unknown whereabouts.
The teen was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black hat, shorts and shoes.
If you have information on Zuniga's whereabouts you are asked to call police.
Published 2 hours ago