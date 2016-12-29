Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Palm Beach

Deputies in Palm Beach County are searching for 16-year-old boy Armando Zuniga who disappeared Thursday in Greenacres.

Deputies in Palm Beach County are searching for a 16-year-old boy disappeared Thursday in Greenacres.

Armando Zuniga was last seen at 1 p.m., leaving his home located on Treasure Lane. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Breaking SWAT Responds After Shots Fired at North Miami Police

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office considers Zuniga a possibly endangered child due to his age and unknown whereabouts.

The teen was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black hat, shorts and shoes.

Video Store Manager And Shopper Fight at Sawgrass Mills Mall

If you have information on Zuniga's whereabouts you are asked to call police.