Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Palm Beach
Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Palm Beach

    Deputies in Palm Beach County are searching for 16-year-old boy Armando Zuniga who disappeared Thursday in Greenacres.

    Armando Zuniga was last seen at 1 p.m., leaving his home located on Treasure Lane. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

    Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office considers Zuniga a possibly endangered child due to his age and unknown whereabouts.

    The teen was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black hat, shorts and shoes.

    If you have information on Zuniga's whereabouts you are asked to call police.

    Published 2 hours ago

