Search for Swimmer Reported Missing Off Key Biscayne

Authorities searched for a swimmer who was reported missing in the waters off Key Biscayne Wednesday afternoon.

The swimmer was reported missing near 881 Ocean Drive, Miami Fire Rescue officials said.

Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire and Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were assisting Key Biscayne Fire Rescue and police in the search.

The search later ended after nothing was found. No other information was immediately known.

