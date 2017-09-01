Second Annual Urban Film Festival Comes to South Florida

Miami filmmakers are looking to inspire the next generation of movie makers this weekend at the Urban Film Festival.

After the success of “Moonlight,” the 2017 academy award winner for best picture, Miami film makers are looking to inspire the next generation of movie producers.

The second annual Urban Film Festival is bringing together some big names to showcase our city and promote the creative arts, including Hip Hop legend Percy Robert Miller better known as Master P.

“This is bringing Hollywood to Miami… there’s so much untapped talent out here,” Miller said. “Why not Miami? This is a sexy town. This is a town that Moonlight has took over.”

The rapper and filmmaker sees this as a perfect time to boost South Florida’s film scene. “I think the success of Moonlight has opened so many doors, and I think this is just the beginning,” he said.

The festival is also doing its part to help out the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, after some of its own film producers and directors were personally affected.

“We figured that listen, the only way that we could give back was for the premiere of [the film] "Candy," to make sure all the proceeds go towards those that were affected,” said Paul Antoine from the Florida Film House. Candy was directed by Houston filmmaker Mr. Boomtown.

The Urban Film Festival is taking place in three venues right in the heart of Miami: the Little Haiti Cultural Center, the Overtown Performance Arts Center and the Lyric Theatre.

The festival kicks off with a red carpet at the premiere of “A Miami Love Story” on Friday, September 1st at 7pm.

Tickets for film screenings are $10 online and $15 at the door. For tickets and a schedule of events visit www.urbanfilmfestivals.com.