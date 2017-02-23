Security Guard Beaten & Robbed At Collins Park in Miami Beach

A security guard at Collins Park & the Bass Museum in Miami Beach was beaten and robbed by three armed thieves Wednesday.

The attack has the neighborhood on edge.

he President of the Collins Park Neighborhood Association Ray Breslin spoke exclusively to NBC 6 about his frustration over the violence.

"This is the art and cultural epicenter of Miami Beach and we have to make sure it's safe for everyone," said Breslin.

According to Miami Beach Police, three men approached the security guard and one pointed a gun at his neck, demanding money.

After giving them his cell phone, the report says one of the robbers struck the guard in the face.

The victim then confronted them, but hurt his left hand.

"No lighting. They can't be seen. They rob. They do whatever they need to do," said Breslin.

Breslin says for about six years he's expressed concern to city officials that Collins Park is not properly lit.

"The city finally last year allocated $296,000 to re-do the lighting and electric in the park. All of their estimates came in higher than that, so instead of going to like phase 1, phase 2, they sent it out for re-bidding. And then an incident like this happens," said Breslin.

Thursday morning, Breslin proposed a temporary solution to the lighting issue.

"You have these generators with lights you stick out on the beach for special events. Ii want one in the park," suggested Breslin.

The Miami Beach City Manager told NBC 6 the city will place generator lights at Collins Park.

As for the robbery, police believe the men may have been targeting some rims the security guard had in the back seat of his car.

The crooks took off in a white sedan.