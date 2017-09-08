Select Miami-Dade Garages Open For Car Parking Ahead of Hurricane Irma - NBC 6 South Florida
Hurricane Warning in SoFL
Cat. 4 Hurricane Irma Has 155 MPH Winds
Complete coverage of Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm racing toward Florida

Select Miami-Dade Garages Open For Car Parking Ahead of Hurricane Irma

    NBC 6's Kelly Blanco has the latest update on locations you can leave your car if you plan on leaving ahead of the major storm.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    As we are all preparing our homes for the current category 5 Hurricane Irma storm, another thing to keep in mind is how to protect your car.

    Miami-Dade County has some garages for you to keep in mind if you're looking for a safe space. Mayor Carlos Gimenez says people can park their personal cars in city public works garages now:

    • Dadeland South – 9150 Dadeland Boulevard
    • Dadeland North – 8300 S Dixie Hwy
    • South Miami – 5949 Sunset Drive
    • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – 6205 NW 27 Avenue
    • Earlington Heights – 2100 NW 41 Street
    • Okeechobee – 2005 West Okeechobee Road
    • Brownsville – 5200 NW 27 Avenue
    • Santa Clara – 2050 NW 12 Avenue

    Availability is based on a first come, first served basis and even though it's free to leave your car there for protection throughout the storm, the county will not be responsible for any damage, theft or vandalism.

    Published 2 hours ago

