NBC 6's Kelly Blanco has the latest update on locations you can leave your car if you plan on leaving ahead of the major storm.

As we are all preparing our homes for the current category 5 Hurricane Irma storm, another thing to keep in mind is how to protect your car.

Miami-Dade County has some garages for you to keep in mind if you're looking for a safe space. Mayor Carlos Gimenez says people can park their personal cars in city public works garages now:

Dadeland South – 9150 Dadeland Boulevard

Dadeland North – 8300 S Dixie Hwy

South Miami – 5949 Sunset Drive

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – 6205 NW 27 Avenue

Earlington Heights – 2100 NW 41 Street

Okeechobee – 2005 West Okeechobee Road

Brownsville – 5200 NW 27 Avenue

Santa Clara – 2050 NW 12 Avenue

Availability is based on a first come, first served basis and even though it's free to leave your car there for protection throughout the storm, the county will not be responsible for any damage, theft or vandalism.