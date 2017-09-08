As we are all preparing our homes for the current category 5 Hurricane Irma storm, another thing to keep in mind is how to protect your car.
Miami-Dade County has some garages for you to keep in mind if you're looking for a safe space. Mayor Carlos Gimenez says people can park their personal cars in city public works garages now:
- Dadeland South – 9150 Dadeland Boulevard
- Dadeland North – 8300 S Dixie Hwy
- South Miami – 5949 Sunset Drive
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – 6205 NW 27 Avenue
- Earlington Heights – 2100 NW 41 Street
- Okeechobee – 2005 West Okeechobee Road
- Brownsville – 5200 NW 27 Avenue
- Santa Clara – 2050 NW 12 Avenue
Availability is based on a first come, first served basis and even though it's free to leave your car there for protection throughout the storm, the county will not be responsible for any damage, theft or vandalism.
