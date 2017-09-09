Select NBC Sports Coverage Moved to COZI TV Due to Hurricane Irma - NBC 6 South Florida
090917 nbc 6 irma loop 9am
Continuing Coverage of Ir...
Cat. 3 Hurricane Irma Has 125 MPH Winds
OLY-MIAMI

Select NBC Sports Coverage Moved to COZI TV Due to Hurricane Irma

    NBC 6's Steve Litz shows us how several neighborhoods are being affected by the storm as it moves closer to Florida.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Due to NBC 6’s continuing coverage of Hurricane Irma and its impending impact on Florida, select NBC Sports programing will be seen on our sister channel, CoziTV.

    Fans can watch Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Stoke City starting at 12:30 p.m. as well as the Georgia-Notre Dame college football game starting at 7:30 p.m.

    NBC’s Sunday Night Football, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, can also be seen on the channel starting with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. followed by kickoff at 8:30 p.m.

    You can find CoziTV on the following channels:

    • Over The Air Channel 6.2
    • Comcast Xfinity Channel 216
    • Atlantic Broadband 650
    • Advanced Cable Channel 133
    • AT&T U-Verse Channel 578

    Published 2 hours ago

