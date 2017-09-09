NBC 6's Steve Litz shows us how several neighborhoods are being affected by the storm as it moves closer to Florida.

Due to NBC 6’s continuing coverage of Hurricane Irma and its impending impact on Florida, select NBC Sports programing will be seen on our sister channel, CoziTV.

Fans can watch Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Stoke City starting at 12:30 p.m. as well as the Georgia-Notre Dame college football game starting at 7:30 p.m.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, can also be seen on the channel starting with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. followed by kickoff at 8:30 p.m.

You can find CoziTV on the following channels: