Florida Senator Marco Rubio sharply criticized the Obama Administration's announcement that it is ending the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy. The move, announced Thursday, eliminates the preferential treatment of Cuban migrants.

Rubio slammed President Obama's Cuba policy saying that it has contributed to the rise in Cuban migration since 2014.

The Republican admitted that changes to the Cuban Adjustment Act were needed, but argued that "we must work to ensure that Cubans who arrive here to escape political persecution are not summarily returned to the regime."

The senator has been a staunch opponent of Obama's efforts to normalize relations with Havana.

He echoed the sentiments of Florida congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who opposes the elimination of the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program. The program allowed Cuban doctors to seek asylum in the U.S.

"For decades, the Castro regime has forced thousands of doctors to go abroad as a tool of its foreign policy," said Sen. Rubio.

The Florida Republican said he has discussed the issue with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and is looking forward to the news administration's commitment to repeal the Obama Cuba policy.