Serious Motorcycle Crash in Key Biscayne

Police are responding to a serious crash in Key Biscayne involving a motorcycle and a limousine.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a motorcyclist struck the side of the limousine Saturday afternoon near 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway.

Reports indicate that the passengers inside the limousine were apparently part of a wedding party. One of the passengers is Miami firefighter, who got out of the limo and gave the motorcycle driver CPR until rescue arrived, MDFR says.

The victim was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center and is in very critical condition.

All East bound traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway is blocked.