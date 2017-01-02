A New Year’s Day shooting sent seven people to the hospital while police continue to search for the people involved.

Officers responded to the scene near NW 14th Avenue and 80th Street in Miami-Dade shortly before 6 PM Sunday. Four of the victims were under the age of 18, including a 15-year-old.

Police say the victims were standing in front of a home when a car approached. Someone inside that vehicle lowered a window and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

A 17-year-old girl was listed in serious condition at Ryder Trauma Center, while the other six victims were listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.